Hamas Movement Delivers List of Zionist Prisoners who are Supposed to Be Released Tomorrow

The office of the Prime Minister of the Zionist enemy, Benjamin Netanyahu, announced that the usurping entity received the list of Zionist prisoners who are supposed to be released from Hamas captivity tomorrow.

Netanyahu’s office said, on Wednesday evening, that we were given three names of prisoners, indicating that a detailed reference will be provided after updating the families.

In the context, an “Israeli” political source told the Zionist Channel 13 that “the list submitted by Hamas is acceptable to us.”

According to the Zionist media, the prisoner exchange deal next Thursday will include the release of 30 life-sentenced prisoners and 20 prisoners with high sentences in exchange for the captive soldier “Agam Berger.”

The Hebrew media added that about 30 child prisoners will be released in exchange for the Israeli prisoner “Arbel,” as she was not counted as a soldier.

It pointed out that if the third “Israeli” prisoner is elderly, there will be three prisoners serving life sentences and 27 prisoners with high sentences.