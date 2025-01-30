Gaza Psychiatrist Who Helped People Heal Amid Genocide Dies Days After Truce

On January 25, less than a week after the ceasefire took effect in the besieged Palestinian territory, news of Dr. Elmasri’s death was announced through social media pages.

Many described him as a symbol of hope and resilience for those who remained in the besieged Palestinian Strip during the 471 days of the Israeli genocidal war, which killed over 47,000 people, mostly children and women.

In early January 2024, three months into the war, Dr. Elmasri, in a social media post, reacted to relentless Israeli airstrikes targeting Gaza’s healthcare system and shared a poignant thought about his survival.

“Grateful yet humbled, I ponder the mystery of my survival. It’s hard to fathom why God chose this way, but I trust there’s a deeper wisdom in this journey,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in a philosophical tone.

“I find solace in the belief that we are under His benevolent guidance, our ultimate guardian and protector.”

More than a year after these remarks, he passed away peacefully, just days after the genocidal war halted, in the place he loved.

To many Palestinians, Dr. Elmasri was far more than a psychiatrist. He was a friend, a father, an activist, and a symbol of resilience for oppressed people in the Gaza Strip.

In the midst of relentless Israeli aggression, Dr. Elmasri chose to remain in the war-torn Gaza Strip, standing as a beacon of hope. He refused to abandon his homeland, his roots, his friends, neighbors, and patients.

From the early days of Israel’s onslaught on Gaza, which left widespread psychological scars on people, Dr. Elmasri worked tirelessly to address the trauma gripping Palestinians.

His commitment was unwavering as he sought to heal the deep wounds of his people enduring unimaginable hardships.

“To say that we are traumatized is not a diagnosis. It is just stating the fact, like admitting you are bleeding when you see blood spilling from your wounds,” he wrote in a post in late December 2023.

“I have to stop the bleeding; healing will have its time if we stay alive.”

Healer of war trauma

Even as people in Gaza suffered under the crippling siege, with malnutrition and famine rampant, Dr. Elmasri dedicated himself to finding food for the children. His efforts went beyond medical care.

“My psychiatric work now became about finding food and milk for children, treating illnesses caused by the cold and inadequate hygiene, sourcing alternatives for unavailable medications, while listening to the harrowing stories,” Dr. Elmasri wrote on X in early January 2024.

Despite the tragic events unfolding in Gaza, he displayed unwavering resilience, refusing to take a step back in the face of the all-out aggression unleashed by the Israeli regime.

“I’ve lost 11 kg; my skin has roughened and darkened,” he wrote in mid-March 2024, adding that he found solace in “prayer” amid the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza.

Dr. Elmasri never turned a blind eye to the Israeli regime’s atrocities against people in Gaza, always bravely speaking out against the perpetrators and their backers.

In late August 2024, when leaked CCTV footage from the notorious Israeli Sde Teiman prison surfaced, showing Israeli soldiers sexually harassing Palestinian prisoners, he shared a clip from Israeli Channel 14, which, for the first time, showed the perpetrator in a televised program.

“The glorification of a psychopathic rapist as a celebrity shows how deeply embedded rape culture is in the Chosen Scum entity,” he wrote, condemning the TV show.

Even in his final days, Dr. Elmasri remained a steadfast advocate for Palestinian rights. On January 23, just two days before his death, he posted about Rabbi Avraham Zerbib, who served in Gaza and was involved in horrendous war crimes against Palestinians.

In January 2025, as news spread of Israeli soldiers being pursued while vacationing abroad, Dr. Elmasri took to X, posting a photo of three Israeli regime soldiers pointing their guns at blindfolded Palestinian youth.

“These thugs should be identified and brought to justice wherever they fly or land,” he wrote at the time.

Brave voice for justice

He also called out the sponsors and supporters of the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Posting an image of former U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, he called them “The faces of genocide.”

Dr. Elmasri did not merely chronicle the tragedies of war; he also gave voice to the pain experienced by children in Gaza. He frequently spoke about their deep trauma, using his platform to expose the inadequacies of international organizations.

“This morning presented with a girl of 8 with epilepsy who ran out of medications. She has a seizure 2 or 3 times a day, something that I cannot treat with camomile… Full of rage on all these internationals who cannot or will not help us with medications @WHO, @UNICEF useless,” he wrote a few months ago.

Known for his resilience, compassion, and dedication to his people, he also believed in the possibility of a brighter future for Gaza—a belief he carried with him until the end.

Fifteen months into the Israeli war on Gaza, Dr. Elmasri posted an image of a phoenix rising from the fire and ashes on X, captioning it with powerful words:

“Gaza will prevail, will be rebuilt. We have a flood of tears to shed, but we will never give in to despair… we shall never forgive… we shall never forget.”

He described Gaza as “the center of the world,” where Palestinians stand at a crossroads.

“Either we get a path of peace and rebuilding, offering hope to millions, or we risk unleashing chaos that affects the entire world,” he wrote.

Dr. Elmasri’s love for his homeland was evident both in his words and actions. He shared a post in which he declared that Palestinians had watered Gaza with their “blood” and “hands.”

“Gaza, beloved of the heart, forever whole. The soul of our souls,” he wrote, capturing the deep bond between his homeland and the Palestinians in occupied territories.

In his final days, he also posted about the ceasefire between Hamas and the Israeli regime, which came after marathon negotiations and represented a victory for the Palestinian resistance.

He, however, termed the truce a “strategic pause,” designed for Israel to “quell global outrage, calm domestic dissent, and convince Gazans they have no homes to return to.”

Sadly, his prediction came true. Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting to return to their homes in northern Gaza on Sunday, killing at least two and injuring seven more.

Who was Dr. Elmasri?

Dr. Elmasri was a distinguished Palestinian psychiatrist and mental health counselor known for his service to people and his innovative approach to integrating traditional and modern healing methods.

He earned his medical degree from Alexandria University and later specialized in psychiatry, obtaining his degree from Ain Shams University in Egypt in 1996.

Dr. Elmasri began his medical career as a general practitioner in Saudi Arabia before returning to Gaza in 1992 to work with the Gaza Community Mental Health Program, where he made a profound impact on the region’s psychological care.

After specializing in psychiatry, Dr. Elmasri worked in various countries across Asia and Africa, serving as a consultant, trainer, and researcher, but his love remained in Gaza.

His experience and expertise were sought after internationally, where he made notable contributions to the field of mental health.

One of Dr. Elmasri’s most significant achievements was his work with African Traditional Medicine.

Rejecting the common narrative that labeled traditional healers as primitive or harmful, he collaborated with them and even trained some in scientific methods to better diagnose mental health conditions such as epilepsy and psychosis.

He recognized the importance of traditional healers, noting that they were essential partners in understanding the psychological experiences of patients and providing access to crucial social support structures.

He believed that integrating modern psychiatric care with traditional healing practices could offer a more holistic approach to mental health.

Tributes for Dr. Elmasri

Given the vast academic and humanitarian contributions Dr. Elmasri made throughout his life, his passing deeply resonated across social media, with many mourning his loss and paying him glowing tributes.

Nour Niam, a researcher and academic expert based in Gaza, emphasized Dr. Elmasri’s unwavering dedication to Gaza until the final days of his life.

“With deep sorrow, we mourn the passing of Dr. Mustafa Al-Masri @Gaza_Psych, who dedicated his life to serving the Palestinian community through his work in psychology and psychiatry,” she wrote in a post.

“Even in his final days, he was tirelessly working on major mental health recovery initiatives to support Gaza’s people, including families and children, in coping with the devastating effects of the genocide.”

She also shared the personal support she received from Dr. Elmasri online.

“I had the privilege of knowing him closely through Twitter, where he was a constant source of support and guidance to me and many others affected by this tragedy.”

Omar Hamad, a known pharmacist, writer, and filmmaker, also shared his admiration for the Palestinian psychiatrist’s unwavering resilience and dedication to helping others.

“I have always known you to stand firm for the truth, resist through your work, and help everyone who needs you. I love you like a brother, and I will miss you deeply, as if today you have completed your mission for the Palestinian cause,” he wrote in a post.

A user by the name of Tiberius also shared his sorrow over the passing of Dr. Elmasri.

“I’m devastated to learn about the death of Dr. Mustafa ElMasri @Gaza_Psych — I can remember this from twelve months ago, and I wish I was saying the same thing again today… Goodbye, Doc. I had hoped to see you in a free Palestine one day, but the fight goes on. Rest easy.”

