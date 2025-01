Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, announced that three Israeli prisoners, including Arbel Yehud, are set to be released on Thursday.

In a statement, Abu Obeida said:

“As part of the Al-Aqsa Flood prisoner exchange deal, Al-Qassam Brigades have decided to release the following Zionist prisoners tomorrow:

Arbel Yehud

Agam Berger

Gadi Moshe Moses.”