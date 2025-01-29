Ansarullah Political Bureau Condemns Ongoing Zionist Aggression On West Bank

The Political Bureau of Ansarullah condemned, on Wednesday, the ongoing Zionist aggression in the West Bank and Jenin camp in occupied Palestine.

In a statement, the Bureau also denounced the continued violations committed by the Zionist enemy in southern Lebanon, which blatantly violate the ceasefire agreement, despite the presence of international mediators.

The statement rejected recent remarks by the US administration, which it claimed aimed to displace the Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip. It accused the US of attempting to facilitate the goals of the enemy army, which relies on excessive force.

The Bureau emphasized the legitimate and sacred right of the resistance movements in Lebanon and Palestine to confront all attacks, violations, and breaches committed by what it described as an “arrogant enemy.”

“The ongoing violations in southern Lebanon and the enemy’s escalation in the West Bank represent a blatant attempt to undermine the resistance’s significant victories in southern Lebanon and Gaza,” the statement added.

It reiterated Yemen’s unwavering support for the resistance and the rights of the Palestinian people, affirming its commitment to their just cause.