Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rises To 47,417
The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has announced that the total death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 47,417, with 111,571 injured, since 7 October 2023.
“63 martyrs (including 59 retrieved from under the rubble, 2 martyrs succumbing their wounds and 2 newly reported martyrs) and 8 injuries have been recorded at hospitals in Gaza during the past 24 hours,” the ministry said in in its daily report on Wednesday.
A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and the ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to reach them, according to the report.