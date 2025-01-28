Sheikh Naim Qassem Thanks Yemen, Confirms Victory for Resistance Against Israeli Aggression

Sheikh Qassem emphasized on Monday that the victory in Gaza is a victory for the Palestinian people and all the peoples of the region who supported and stood with them. He affirmed that the goal of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation had been achieved, declaring that Israel’s plan to destroy the resistance, including Hamas, had failed.

Addressing the Zionist aggression against Lebanon and Gaza, Sheikh Qassem described it as a campaign fully supported by the US and the West, conducted without restraint.

He explained that the US and Israel sought to eliminate the resistance, with Israel deploying five divisions comprising 75,000 soldiers and employing excessive force. However, the resistance confronted them with legendary steadfastness and the unyielding determination of its fighters.

“Everyone witnessed the heroism of the resistance fighters,” Sheikh Qassem stated. “Our people made great sacrifices, yet the resistance remained cohesive, strong, and quickly regained its momentum within ten days. This resilience was fueled by the steadfast leadership of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.”

He highlighted that the resistance operations intensified and successfully limited Israeli advances to only a few hundred meters on the frontlines due to the unwavering determination of the fighters. He also praised the displaced people for their resilience and support for the resistance.

“Israel requested a ceasefire, and we agreed in coordination with the Lebanese state,” Sheikh Qassem noted. “This, in itself, is a victory.”

Sheikh Qassem emphasized that the deterrence capability built over time has made it clear that the resistance’s military strength is formidable and sustainable. He acknowledged the challenges posed by the enemy’s advanced technology, including their control over communications and use of artificial intelligence and air power.

An investigation, he said, is underway to draw lessons from these challenges. Despite the difficulties, he affirmed that the resistance remains strong in its resolve and even stronger in its continuity.

He noted that the ceasefire agreement was accepted because the Lebanese state took action to protect its borders and expel Israel, viewing this as an opportunity for the state to fulfill its responsibilities on a political level.

Sheikh Naim Qassem declared that the resistance had achieved victory, as it remains steadfast and the occupier is being forced to withdraw. He stressed that the resistance fighters never left the field and continue to stand strong.

He criticized the US, the sponsor of the agreement, for failing to fulfill its role and for backing Israeli crimes. However, he emphasized the importance of not giving the enemy any excuses. He concluded by stating that recent violations of the agreement highlight the necessity of maintaining a strong resistance in Lebanon.

Sheikh Qassem also addressed internal criticism, accusing some factions of launching campaigns to portray the resistance as defeated. “Some may have been disappointed, even devastated, because their hopes of seeing the resistance defeated were not realized,” he remarked. He reaffirmed that the resistance has emerged victorious and remains resilient at its core.

source Almasirah website