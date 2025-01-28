UN Raps Western Silence as Israeli Forces ‘Spray Bullets’ at Palestinian Children

“As Israel continues to kill Palestinian children from the River to the Sea, where are the Western politicians to be seen or heard?” Francesca Albanese asked in a post on X platform on Tuesday.

Albanese’s remarks came in response to an Israeli news article detailing the tragic death of a two-year-old Palestinian toddler, who was shot in the head when Israeli soldiers opened fire on a house during a family dinner in the West Bank.

The article, reported by Haaretz newspaper, noted that according to the toddler’s grandfather, there was no warning from the Israeli forces prior to the shooting. “I asked the soldiers – why did you kill her? She is just a little baby. The soldier told me, sorry. She was shot in the head,” he recounted.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Laila al-Khatib died of “critical wounds” after being shot in the head on Saturday by Israeli forces in the Martyrs’ Triangle area of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.

Reports indicated that her pregnant mother was also injured during the incident.

On the same day, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Ahmad Mahmoud Hashash, 42, succumbed to his injuries after being shot during an Israeli raid on the Balata refugee camp in the central West Bank.

At least 14 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect in Gaza last week as many others have sustained injuries and thousands have been displaced.

In recent years, the Israeli army has conducted numerous raids in Jenin, a city known for its Palestinian resistance, with the latest operation commencing just a day after a ceasefire was established in Gaza, where over 47,000 Palestinians have been killed due to Israeli attacks over the past 15 months.

Prior to the recent escalation, the Palestinian Authority, which maintains limited self-governance in the West Bank, had also been conducting raids on Jenin to purportedly reestablish order. The crackdown was denounced by resistance groups.

The Israeli military’s raids have led to widespread destruction, including the demolition of homes and key roadways.

Breaking the Silence, a group of former Israeli soldiers advocating for an end to the occupation of the West Bank, East al-Quds, and the Gaza Strip, warned last week that Jenin risks experiencing a “Gazafication” by the Israeli military, characterized by airstrikes and significant infrastructure damage.

The UN has repeatedly warned that Israel may repeat its campaign of genocide in Gaza in the West Bank.

