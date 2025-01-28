Many affirm that the Yemeni people, since the events of October 7, 2023, have tirelessly upheld their faith-driven, humanitarian, and moral commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, both in word and action.

This support has been demonstrated through popular activities, official initiatives, military engagement targeting the enemy in occupied territories, and the imposition of a maritime blockade on Israeli ships and their affiliates, preventing their passage through the Red and Arabian Seas.

Observers view Yemen’s stance as the most honorable and distinguished among Arab countries to date, earning universal acknowledgment. They highlight that the morale of Gaza’s residents has significantly improved due to Yemen’s military support, which included imposing a naval siege on the Israeli enemy and defying major powers’ fleets to support Palestine.

Gaza residents have expressed their gratitude to Yemen in various events and celebrations. Yemen’s missile strikes on the Israeli enemy’s depths have exerted substantial pressure, playing a pivotal role in halting the war.

In this context, Palestinian writer and political thinker Dr. Muhammad Al-Bahaisi stated: “The Yemenis have proven to the world that they are of a different caliber, unafraid to stand for the truth and unwavering in their solidarity with their brothers in Gaza. Their honorable stance will be recorded in history with golden letters, emanating from a strong and proud nation dedicated to defending justice.”

Dr. Al-Bahaisi further commented on his “X” account: “The Red Sea theater is the optimal venue for subduing colonial powers, and Yemen has achieved this despite the challenges, thanks to the leadership of the resolute and free-spirited leader, Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi.”

He added: “Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badruddin Al-Houthi is not just a leader for Yemen; he is divinely chosen to lead this nation. No other leader in the Islamic world today compares to him.”

For his part, Dr. Ahmed Wehmann, a researcher in political sociology, described Yemen’s role as a model for how the Arab and Islamic nations and their active forces should behave, stressing their unwavering, historic commitment to Gaza. In his post on “X,” he noted: “From now on, Gaza and Sana’a will be the nation’s beacon, heralding the dawn of freedom for the entire nation.”

Wehmann affirmed that the Yemeni people have consistently supported the Palestinian resistance in both word and deed, from the outset of the Al-Aqsa Flood battle to the final moments of the ceasefire.

Similarly, Hussein Noah, head of monitoring and documentation at the Bahrain Forum for Human Rights, commended Yemen’s leadership and people for their unwavering support for the nation’s causes, particularly the Palestinian cause. He emphasized that the great Yemeni people, guided by their religious, national, and humanitarian principles, have demonstrated unparalleled pride and dignity, contrasting with the disgrace of many Arab leaders who have surrendered to normalization with the Zionist entity.

Moroccan journalist Idriss Adar also expressed pride in Yemen’s stance toward the Palestinian people and their resistance, stating: “Yemen’s actions in response to Gaza’s tragedy are among the most significant acts of solidarity with Gaza’s resistance.”

He highlighted the Yemeni people’s creativity in showcasing solidarity, such as their weekly million-strong marches, which are unparalleled worldwide.

Adar asserted that the Yemeni people have given selflessly, with the Yemeni Armed Forces’ prevention of Israeli ships from navigating the Red Sea, disrupting the enemy’s economy and forcing the U.S. into direct conflict after years of avoidance.

Tunisian activist Nasser described the Yemeni people as a symbol of Arab pride and Islamic values, emphasizing their defense of Palestinians, Gaza, and Quds, the first Qibla and third holiest mosque. He expressed confidence that Gaza will ultimately triumph and that Palestine will be liberated, bringing an end to the regimes of traitors and normalizers.

Nasser added: “We must learn from Yemen how they stood up to the world’s most powerful nations. Despite imperialist attacks, Yemen has successfully defended Gaza and continues to monitor closely with readiness to act.”

Following Gaza’s historic victory and the resistance’s triumph, Qatari political activist and lawyer Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Athba remarked: “The faithful Yemeni people and the soldiers of God in the Yemeni army have every right to take pride in Gaza’s victory.”

Al-Athba underscored the remarkable role of Yemen under the leadership of Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi, noting that Yemen’s unexpected intervention stunned the world and shattered the enemies’ schemes.

Numerous Palestinian and Arab activists have shared their views on social media, affirming that Yemen has become a focal point of global attention.

Despite enduring a decade of war and a suffocating siege imposed by some of the wealthiest Arab nations, backed by the U.S. and the West, Yemen has waged a global battle on its own against the U.S., Britain, and the Zionist entity, achieving significant successes, including ending the dominance of U.S. carriers in the region.

source Almasirah website