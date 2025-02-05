United Nations Calls on Israel to Cancel Decision to End UNRWA Activities

This call was made in a post by the United Nations Office for Human Rights on the X platform on Thursday regarding Israel’s decision to enforce the ban on UNRWA’s activities.

The UN office stated, “Without UNRWA, essential services such as food distribution, healthcare, education, and other services in the occupied Palestinian territories will be severely impacted, and this will have serious, direct consequences on the human rights of tens of thousands of Palestinians.”

It added, “The law passed by the Israeli Knesset, which restricts UNRWA’s core operations, must be repealed.”

The decision by the Israeli government to terminate UNRWA’s activities in Israel and occupied East Jerusalem came into effect on Thursday.

International staff of the agency have left East Jerusalem as their Israeli permits expired, and local staff did not report to their agency offices.

Students Sympathetic to Gaza are Threatened with Prosecution and Deportation

Day by day, the ugly face of America is being revealed, and the hypocrisy of its slogans regarding human rights and freedoms is exposed.

It has not been long since “Trump” returned to the White House, and he has already started threatening students who participated in protests at American universities, calling for an end to the massacres committed by the Israeli occupation army against civilians in Gaza.

These students were repressed by the “Biden” administration, with many being arrested to prevent them from protesting and demanding an end to the Israeli aggression on Gaza last year.

According to reports from various media outlets today, President “Trump,” who claimed to be a man of peace, is threatening to prosecute and deport foreign students and other residents who participated in pro-Palestinian protests and expressed solidarity with the Hamas movement.

The decision, which Trump is expected to sign today (Wednesday), includes the deportation of foreign university students and other foreign residents who participated in pro-Palestinian protests during the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

According to the details of the decision, the U.S. president will issue an order to the Department of Justice to pursue all students who participated in the protests calling for an end to the Israeli occupation’s massacres against civilians in Gaza.

It is worth mentioning that many American universities witnessed student protests last year against the war on Gaza, with camps being set up at universities such as Columbia, Yale, and New York.

The students were demanding a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, an end to US military aid to Israel, and the withdrawal of university investments from companies supplying weapons and other businesses benefiting from the war.

Source: Almasirah Website