Palestinian resistance ambushes enemy forces in Nur Shams refugee camp

Al-Quds Brigades – Tulkarem Battalion announced, on Sunday, that they ambushed a Zionist enemy army force and achieved confirmed injuries in its ranks in Nur Shams camp, east of Tulkarm, in the occupied West Bank.

“Our fighters managed to thwart the infiltration of a foot infantry force of ten soldiers while trying to take position in one of the houses in the Manshiyah axis in Nur Shams camp, and trap the force in a field of fire, and shower them with showers of direct bullets from zero distance, achieving confirmed injuries,” al-Quds Brigades said in a military communiqué.

“Our heroes also continue to clash with the help and support forces and shower them with direct fire.”

“After re-establishing contact with one of our combat formations at 4:33 pm, they confirmed that they, along with al-Quds Brigades and the Youth of Revenge and Liberation, managed to target an infantry force in Manshiya neighborhood in Nur Shams camp, confirming that the members of the force were killed and wounded,” Al-Qassam Brigades said in a military communiqué.

At dawn today, the enemy army announced the expansion of its aggression in the northern West Bank to Nur Shams camp, and large Zionist forces reinforced with bulldozers stormed the camp and imposed a siege on it from several directions.