These attacks resulted in the martyrdom of three children and injuries to two others, the deprivation of hundreds of students from their right to education, and the loss of livelihoods and property for families.

February 8, 2016 – Bombing of Ahmed Yassin School in Saadah

On February 8, 2016, the US-Saudi aggression targeted Ahmed Yassin School in Al-Shawariq, Razih District, Saada Governorate, with multiple direct airstrikes. Four students were wounded, and the school, along with nearby homes, was severely damaged.

This attack was a flagrant war crime, further dismantling Yemen’s education infrastructure.

Impact on education: The destruction of schools has deprived thousands of students of their right to learn and created a climate of fear, further deteriorating the educational process.

February 8, 2017 – Three Children Martyred in Saadah

On February 8, 2017, the US-Saudi warplanes bombed a civilian home in Baqim District, Saada Governorate, turning it into a mass grave.

Three children were martyred while playing in their small farm, unaware of the lurking danger.

February 8, 2018 – Destruction of Zaid Bin Haritha School in Saadah

The US-Saudi coalition targeted Zaid Bin Haritha School in Razih District, completely reducing it to rubble. This deliberate targeting of educational institutions threatens Yemen’s future, depriving thousands of children of learning opportunities.

February 8, 2018 – Airstrike on a Food Truck in Hodeidah

The warplanes bombed a truck carrying frozen chicken on the main road between Al-Jarahi and Zabid in Hodeidah Governorate. The driver was injured, and his truck was destroyed.

February 8, 2019 – Bombing of Humanitarian Aid in Saadah

On February 8, 2019, the coalition targeted a truck carrying humanitarian aid in Al-Aqiq, Kitaf District, Saada Governorate. The truck was destroyed while transporting food for displaced families, leaving them hungry.

An Urgent Call for Justice

The crimes of February 8 are a direct appeal to the International Criminal Court, the International Court of Justice, the UN Human Rights Council, and the Security Council.

These violations are just a fraction of the war crimes committed in Yemen, underscoring the urgent need for justice and accountability.

Source: Almasirah Website