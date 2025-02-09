Hamas: Israeli Authorities Continue to Obstruct Humanitarian Protocol Implementation

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has accused Israeli occupation authorities of deliberately obstructing the humanitarian protocol outlined in the ceasefire agreement, 22 days after its implementation.

Speaking to Palestinian media, Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif Al-Qanou stated that Israeli authorities are preventing the entry of essential humanitarian supplies into the Gaza Strip, including tents, fuel, and heavy equipment needed for reconstruction efforts.

Al-Qanou called on international mediators to pressure Israel into complying with the ceasefire terms and ensuring the urgent delivery of medical and relief aid to Palestinians in need.

The humanitarian protocol stipulates the entry of 60,000 caravans and 200,000 temporary tents to shelter displaced Palestinians whose homes were destroyed during the Israeli assault. However, Hamas asserts that Israel’s continued delays in facilitating aid are worsening the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.