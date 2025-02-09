Al-Murtadha: Islah Party’s Secret Prisons in Marib Mirror UAE-Run Detention Centers in Brutality

Abdulqader Al-Murtadha, head of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs, has condemned the Islah Party militia for severe human rights abuses in their secret prisons in Marib, comparing them to the notorious UAE-run detention centers in southern Yemen.

In a series of posts on his X account, Al-Murtadha detailed the violations against detainees, stating that the number of secret prisons and the scale of abuse in Marib are as severe as those in Emirati-controlled areas. He accused Islah-affiliated forces of not only blocking roads but also committing violent acts inside homes, targeting civilians.

Highlighting specific cases, he revealed that Mohammed Naji Marit was abducted from his home in Al-Hazm district and tortured to death at Al-Saleh Institute Prison in Marib, with his only “crime” being his political stance. Al-Murtadha also referenced the case of poet Rashid Al-Hussam, who was executed for expressing solidarity with Gaza, as well as Majid Al-Amari and hundreds of others who have reportedly been killed in these prisons.

He further described the dire conditions inside the detention centers, where prisoners endure extreme torture, sleep deprivation, malnutrition, contaminated drinking water, and a complete ban on communication with their families. Reports indicate that detainees suffer from medical neglect, leading to preventable deaths, while women prisoners have also lost their lives due to severe torture.

Al-Murtadha also raised the case of Egyptian national Sahar Rajab, who was tortured before being released but remains banned from traveling without justification, despite her pleas to Egyptian authorities for intervention.

The revelations add to growing concerns over human rights violations in areas under Islah and Emirati control, as calls for international intervention to protect detainees intensify.