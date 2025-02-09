Death Toll in Gaza Rises to 48,189 Amid Ongoing Israeli Assault

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Sunday that the death toll from Israel’s ongoing military offensive has reached 48,189, with 111,640 others injured since October 7, 2023.

In its daily update, the Ministry reported that Gaza’s hospitals received eight additional martyrs in the past 24 hours—seven recovered from the rubble and one newly killed—along with two injured individuals.

The Ministry further highlighted that many victims remain trapped beneath collapsed buildings and in the streets, with emergency teams unable to reach them due to the dire security situation.

As the humanitarian crisis deepens, health officials continue to warn of catastrophic conditions in the besieged enclave, calling for immediate international intervention to stop the bloodshed.