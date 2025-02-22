Preparations Underway for the Seventh Batch of Gaza Prisoner Exchange

Preparations are in full swing on Saturday for the release of six Israeli captives as part of the seventh batch of the prisoner exchange deal in Gaza, now entering its 35th day.

Members of the Al-Qassam Brigades have been deployed in Rafah, southern Gaza, in preparation for handing over the captives to the International Committee of the Red Cross as part of the latest phase of the exchange.

According to sources, some Israeli captives will be handed over in Rafah, while others will be released from the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

The Hamas Prisoners’ Media Office has announced that Israel will release 628 Palestinian prisoners, including 50 serving life sentences, 47 who were rearrested after their release in the 2011 “Wafa Al-Ahrar” deal, and 445 who were detained during the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.