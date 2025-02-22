“Eye of Humanity” Condemns Islah’s Burning “Al-Aref Billah” Mosque In Taiz

Eye of Humanity Center for Rights and Development condemned the heinous crime committed by members of the terrorist Islah Party organization, which was represented in burning the historical mosque of “Al-Arif Billah Ahmed bin Abdullah Al-Hadrami” in the village of Al-Arma in the Jabal Habashi District in Taiz Governorate.

A statement by the center explained that members of the Islah Party burned the mosque, which is considered a symbol of cultural and religious heritage due to citizens’ celebration of the night of the middle of Shaaban in the mosque.

The statement stressed that this criminal act does not only represent an attack on places of worship, but is also a blatant attack on humanity and the values ​​of tolerance and peace that all religions call for.

This criminal act was considered an attempt to obliterate the cultural and religious identity of society, and empty it of its historical memory, which constitutes an integral part of its entity.

The center pointed out that such terrorist acts aim to sow discord and spread fear and hatred among members of society, in addition to being completely inconsistent with the principles of tolerant Islam, which prohibit attacks on sanctities and call for respect for places of worship regardless of their sectarian or religious affiliation.

The statement called on all parties, including human rights and religious organizations, to assume their responsibilities in confronting these terrorist acts, and to hold accountable the perpetrators and supporters of these terrorist groups, which seek to destroy human civilization and spread chaos.

It stressed the need to strengthen international efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms, and to protect the cultural and religious heritage that constitutes a common legacy for humanity.