Lebanese Town of Aynata Holds Mass Funeral for 35 Martyrs

On Saturday, the town of Aynata in southern Lebanon held a mass funeral procession for 35 martyrs who lost their lives due to the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

According to Palestine Today News Agency, Aynata bid farewell to its fallen heroes, who were martyred on the path to Jerusalem, in an emotional and large-scale funeral attended by thousands.

The funeral comes in the wake of a ceasefire agreement signed between Israel and Lebanon on November 27, 2024, following 13 months of continuous confrontations between Hezbollah and the Israeli occupation forces.