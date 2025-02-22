Al-Qassam Hands Over Two Zionist Prisoners To The Red Cross in Rafah

Today, the seventh batch of the exchange operations is being handed over as part of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in two locations, the first in Rafah and the second in the Nuseirat camp.

Today, Saturday, Hamas handed over the two “Israeli” prisoners, Tal Shoham and Avra ​​Mengistu, to a team from the International Red Cross, in the Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip, as part of the seventh batch of the exchange deal.

The Red Cross vehicles arrived at the handover site of the two “Israeli” prisoners in Rafah.

The vehicles of the Shadow Unit of the Qassam Brigades also arrived at the handover site of the two Israeli prisoners to the Red Cross in Rafah.

The Israeli occupation authorities announced today, Saturday, the names of the Palestinian prisoners scheduled to be released in a new batch of Palestinian prisoners, as part of the seventh phase of the prisoner exchange agreement with the resistance factions.

The Prisoners’ Information Office of Hamas explained that 50 prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment, 60 prisoners with high sentences, and 47 prisoners from the Wafa al-Ahrar who were re-arrested will be released on Saturday.

The office pointed out that 445 prisoners from the Gaza Strip who were arrested after October 7, 2023, will also be released. Hamas confirmed that it will release 6 Israeli prisoners: Elia Maimon Yitzhak Cohen, Omer Shem Tov, Omer Finkert, Tal Shoham, Avera Mengistu, and Hisham al-Sayed.