Islamic Jihad Leader: We Appreciate the Heroism of Our Brothers in Yemen

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, has expressed his appreciation for Yemen’s heroic stance as a key support front.

According to media sources, al-Nakhalah emphasized that the Palestinian people, through their resistance, have created an everlasting legacy of honor within the Islamic nation.

During his meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran, he stated:

“Since the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, the Islamic Jihad Movement has stood side by side with our brothers in Hamas and other resistance factions.”

He added: “We are also grateful for the unparalleled support provided to us by the Islamic Republic of Iran, and we appreciate the heroism of our brothers in Hezbollah in Lebanon, and our brothers in Yemen.”

Al-Nakhalah further warned that the Zionist enemy is now attempting to achieve politically what it failed to accomplish militarily, stressing that those protecting this entity are paving the way for its success, which demands greater vigilance from us.