Thousands Gather in Sana’a to Perform Funeral Prayers for Sayyed Nasrallah and Sayyed Safi al-Din

Since the early hours of Sunday morning, thousands of Yemenis have gathered at the People’s Mosque in Al-Sabeen Square, Sana’a, to perform the absentee funeral prayer for the martyrs of Islam and humanity, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safi al-Din. The two leaders were martyred while defending religion and humanity, standing in solidarity with Gaza and the steadfast Palestinian people.

On Saturday evening, the Al-Aqsa Support Committee called on the public to attend the memorial event and join the absentee prayer in honor of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and the martyred Secretary-General, Sayyed Hashem Safi al-Din.

In its statement, the committee urged widespread participation in the event, scheduled to take place at the People’s Mosque at 9:30 AM on Sunday, as a tribute to the two leaders and their unwavering commitment to supporting just causes, particularly the Palestinian struggle.