Israeli Sniper Kills Palestinian Youth East of Gaza City

A Palestinian youth was shot and killed on Sunday evening by Israeli occupation forces east of Gaza City, according to medical sources.

Reports indicate that the young man was targeted by an Israeli sniper while inspecting his agricultural land on Al-Sha’f Street in eastern Gaza.

The death toll in Gaza has now risen to 48,339, the majority of whom are women and children, since the beginning of the Israeli aggression in October 2023, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. Additionally, at least 111,753 others have been injured.

This toll remains incomplete, as many victims are still trapped under rubble, inaccessible to ambulance and rescue crews.

It is worth noting that despite the ceasefire agreement that took effect on January 19, Israeli forces have continued their violations, resulting in further casualties across different parts of the Gaza Strip.