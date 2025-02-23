Israeli Gunfire Kills Palestinian, Injures Four Near Rafah Crossing

A Palestinian young man was killed and four others were injured, including two in critical condition, on Sunday after Israeli occupation forces opened fire on a vehicle assigned to secure humanitarian aid near the Rafah land crossing in southern Gaza.

Medical sources at the European Hospital confirmed the martyrdom of Abdul Karim Muhammad Abdul Karim Sha’at and reported that four others sustained injuries after their vehicle overturned while attempting to escape heavy gunfire from Israeli forces.

The sources emphasized that two of the injured remain in critical condition, with medical teams working to save their lives.

Despite the ceasefire agreement that took effect on January 19, Israeli forces have continued their attacks, resulting in numerous casualties across different parts of the Gaza Strip.