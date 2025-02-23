Zionist Enemy Launches A Series Of Raids On Lebanese Villages

Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted an area in the southern Lebanese village of al-Taybeh on September 19, 2024. – Lebanon’s Hezbollah has traded near-daily fire with Israeli forces in support of ally Hamas since the Palestinian militant group’s October 7 attack triggered war in the Gaza Strip, with repeated escalations during more than 11 months of the cross-border violence. (Photo by AMMAR AMMAR / AFP)

Today, Sunday, the Zionist enemy aircraft launched a series of raids on Lebanese villages.

Media reported that a series of Israeli raids targeted the area between Janata, Barish and Maaroub.

The warplanes also launched a series of raids targeting the outskirts of the towns of Qlaila and Ansar