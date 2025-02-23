Yemen’s Aviation Authority Rejects UAE Firm’s Control Over Socotra Airport, Calls It a Violation of Sovereignty

The General Authority of Civil Aviation and Meteorology has strongly rejected attempts to transfer the management of Socotra International Airport to the Emirati “Eastern Triangle” Company, considering it a violation of national sovereignty and an infringement on Yemeni rights.

The Authority cited Articles (32) and (34) of Yemen’s Civil Aviation Law, which prohibit foreign interference in airport management. It emphasized that the airport is currently operated by qualified Yemeni professionals in line with international standards, making external oversight unnecessary.

Condemning efforts to alter the airport’s identity or sideline national staff under illegitimate pretexts, the Authority warned that such moves reflect foreign dependency.

It further cautioned against the grave consequences of these actions on Yemen’s sovereignty, reaffirming its support for airport employees in rejecting any external interference, and commending national voices opposing these controversial measures in Socotra.