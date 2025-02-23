Palestinian FM: Deploying Israeli Tanks in Jenin Signals Escalation of Aggression

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has warned that the Israeli occupation army has deployed heavy tanks near the city of Jenin, describing it as a move to escalate aggression and intensify crimes against the Palestinian people, particularly in the northern West Bank and its refugee camps.

In a statement issued Sunday evening, the Ministry said that remarks by Israeli War Minister Israel Katz, along with the deployment of tanks to terrorize unarmed civilians, represent a dangerous escalation in the West Bank and a blatant attempt to perpetuate a campaign of extermination and displacement against a defenseless population.

The Ministry called for urgent international intervention to halt Israel’s unchecked aggression, which disregards international laws and agreements, and to pressure the occupation to end its crimes against the Palestinian people, particularly their right to remain on their land.