Millions Gather in Beirut to Bid Final Farewell to Martyrs Nasrallah and Safieddine

Amid chants of loyalty and commitment to the path of resistance, the coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine were carried in a solemn procession through Camille Chamoun Sports City in Beirut, as an unprecedented crowd filled the venue from the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mourners at the Sports City bid their final farewell to the two martyrs, surrounding the vehicle carrying their coffins in a powerful display of devotion and steadfastness to their legacy and the resistance movement.