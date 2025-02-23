Thousands of Yemenis Perform Funeral Prayer in Absentia for Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

Thousands of Yemenis gathered on Sunday morning at Al-Sha’ab Mosque and Al-Sabeen Square in Sanaa to perform the funeral prayer in absentia for the martyrs of Islam and humanity, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.

The event witnessed a massive turnout of officials and the public, with participants carrying pictures of the two martyrs. Attendees included members of the Supreme Political Council, the President and members of the government, members of the Shura and Parliament, scholars from various sects, political leaders, as well as military and security commanders.

The ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by Surah Al-Fatiha for the martyrs’ souls. A video was also presented, highlighting significant moments from Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s life, particularly his unwavering support for Yemen and condemnation of the US-Saudi aggression.

In his speech, Abdulaziz bin Habtoor, a member of the Supreme Political Council, extended condolences to the Islamic Ummah, emphasizing that the loss of Nasrallah and Safieddine is a great tragedy. He reaffirmed that Yemen would never forget Nasrallah’s steadfast support and declared that his legacy will remain alive in the hearts of the Islamic world.

Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb Al-Rahwi also expressed Yemen’s deep admiration for the martyr leader, acknowledging his strong stance in supporting Yemen against the Saudi-Emirati-American aggression.

Sheikh Fuad Naji, a member of the Yemeni Scholars Union, praised Sayyed Nasrallah as a remarkable leader who championed the oppressed, liberated Lebanon, and contributed to Yemen’s victories. He stressed that the flag of resistance would never fall and that assassinating leaders would not weaken Hezbollah but rather strengthen its resolve.

Throughout the event, speeches honored the martyrs’ dedication to jihad, their contributions to the Palestinian cause, and their support for Yemen. Participants reiterated their commitment to the path of resistance until victory is achieved.

The ceremony concluded with a funeral prayer in absentia for Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, along with prayers for their souls.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was assassinated on September 27, 2024, in an Israeli airstrike on southern Beirut, where 85 tons of explosives were dropped on six residential buildings. Sayyed Hashem Safieddine was assassinated in an Israeli attack in October 2024.