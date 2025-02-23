Israeli Warplanes Stage Mock Raids Over Nasrallah and Safieddine’s Funeral in Beirut

On Sunday, Israeli occupation warplanes carried out mock raids over the funeral ceremonies of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine at Camille Chamoun Sports City and surrounding areas.

Footage showed Israeli jets flying at extremely low altitudes over the mourning crowds for the second time within minutes, in what appeared to be a deliberate attempt to intimidate attendees and escalate tensions during the funeral.

The funeral procession began at 1:00 PM, featuring several events, including a group recitation of the Holy Qur’an by the “Ayat” band, followed by performances of the Lebanese national anthem and Hezbollah’s anthem by the Imam al-Mahdi Scouts’ central band.

A high-security alert was in place, with Lebanese military and security forces deployed amid official and party representation, as well as widespread international participation, according to Yonews.