Yemeni Workers’ Unions Call for Firm Action Against Palestinian Displacement Plan

The General Federation of Yemeni Workers’ Unions has urged Arab, Islamic, and international trade union organizations to take decisive action to halt and reject the plan to forcibly displace the Palestinian people.

In a statement, the Federation condemned the arrogant Zionist and American rhetoric advocating for the expulsion of Palestinians and their replacement with Zionist settlers brought from across the world. It stressed that such a plan is doomed to fail given the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, their deep-rooted connection to their land, and the solidarity of the Arab and Islamic nations, particularly if Arab leaders stand with their people and open the path to sacred resistance.

The statement also expressed hope that the upcoming Arab summit would yield strong, decisive, and clear resolutions, unlike previous summits that failed to meet expectations.

Reaffirming Yemen’s unwavering support for Palestine, the Federation pledged solidarity with all national and political stances advocating for the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital. It also called on countries engaged in normalization with Israel to reconsider their position and withdraw from such agreements.

The Federation concluded by expressing pride in Yemen’s principled stance—both officially and popularly—throughout the war of extermination waged against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank since October 7, 2023. It reiterated its commitment to continue supporting the Palestinian people until the occupation ends.