Over 14,000 Palestinians unaccounted for in Gaza Strip

The Center for Political and Development Studies announced on Tuesday that the number of missing persons who have not been found in Gaza has exceeded 14,000, including between 2,000 and 3,000 forcibly detained in Zionist prisons amid a complete blackout on their fate.

The Center for Political Studies said in a statement that the bodies of the rest of the missing are believed to be still under the rubble or in areas that the occupation prevents access to them.

The center called for international pressure to ensure that humanitarian teams have access to the affected areas, calling for strengthening documentation through forensic and DNA equipment to identify the victims.

The Center for Political Studies stressed the need to establish an international coordination mechanism between human rights organizations to document violations and hold the occupation legally accountable, stressing the importance of providing psychological and social support to the missing families.