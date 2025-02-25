Hamas condemns Zionist enemy’s restrictions on Al-Aqsa during Ramadan & warns of its repercussions

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas condemns in the strongest terms the Zionist enemy police recommendations and plans to “restrict” the access of worshippers to the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan, stressing that it is a “dangerous precedent, aimed at violating the freedom of worship.”

Hamas said in a statement on Tuesday evening that the recommendations of the enemy police to allow 10,000 worshippers to perform Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa, only, is “a new escalation against our people, our land and our holy sites.”

Hamas described the recommendations as “a blatant violation of all norms, covenants and divine laws, a direct provocation to the feelings of Muslims, and a desperate attempt to impose alleged control over the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

It warned the Zionist enemy government and held it fully responsible for the repercussions of proceeding with the implementation of these recommendations.

It called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the international community to take “serious action” to stop the crimes and violations of the occupation against Al-Aqsa Mosque, and to enable the Palestinians to exercise their right to practice their rituals freely in Al-Aqsa.

Hamas called on the Palestinian masses to “intensify” the pilgrimage to Al-Aqsa Mosque, to sit and pray there during the holy month of Ramadan, and to confront by all means the attempts of the occupation and its extremists to desecrate and control the mosque.