Zionist Enemy Continues Its Aggression On Jenin & Its Camp For The 36th Day

Zionist enemy continues its aggression on the city of Jenin and its camp for the thirty-sixth consecutive day, leaving 27 martyrs, dozens of injuries, and arrests, amidst widespread destruction of property and infrastructure.

The occupation forces withdrew this morning, Tuesday, from the town of Qabatiya after a 48-hour raid, which left two injuries, one of them serious, and the arrest of a number of citizens, and massive destruction of citizens’ property and shops, and the destruction of water and electricity networks, and the bulldozing of infrastructure and the destruction of the main vehicle garage in the town.

The occupation also destroyed a bus belonging to the Orphan Care Society in the town, and the raid led to the closure of the vegetable market and its exit from service, while the occupation raided dozens of homes and turned some of them into military barracks.

The occupation forces arrested three citizens from their home in Jenin camp yesterday, Monday, and burned the homes of citizens near the camp club.

The number of displaced persons from the camp has reached 20 thousand, and about 430 homes have been completely or partially destroyed, 2000 students have been deprived of attending their schools, and about 178 citizens from the city and the camp have been arrested since the beginning of the aggression.

This morning, the occupation arrested the freed prisoner Bilal Al-Sharqawi from the town of Zababdeh after raiding his house in the town.

The extensive and massive destruction left by the occupation bulldozers inside the camp neighborhoods is revealed, as the occupation destroyed the homes and properties of citizens and greatly changed the landmarks and geography of the camp, and opened roads and streets in some neighborhoods and expanded streets in other neighborhoods.

For the 36th day, the occupation continues to seize a number of Palestinian citizens’ homes and turn them into military barracks, especially in buildings close to and overlooking Jenin camp, while residents of the homes and buildings close to them face difficulties in entering, exiting and moving due to the constant presence of snipers, which puts their lives at risk.

According to sources in the Jenin Municipality and the Jenin Camp Services Center, the occupation has completely demolished about 120 homes, in addition to partially demolishing dozens of homes and properties inside the camp.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, about 200 cases of arrest and detention of citizens have occurred in the city of Jenin since the beginning of the aggression 36 days ago.