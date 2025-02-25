Tunisia Calls For Pursuing Israeli Officials On Charges Of Committing Genocide In Gaza

Tunisian Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti stressed the need to continue pursuing Israeli officials on charges of genocide and abuse of Palestinians, reiterating his country’s welcome for reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

This came in a speech he delivered remotely during the high-level segment of the 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, which kicked off in Geneva yesterday, according to what was published by the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Nafti said, “While Tunisia welcomes reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, it stresses the need to continue pursuing officials of the occupying entity (Israel) to hold them accountable for the crimes of genocide and mass abuse they committed against the brotherly Palestinian people.”

He added, “While Tunisia commends the positions of the International Criminal Court regarding the war crimes committed by Israel, it renews its firm position regarding the rejection of the displacement of Palestinians and the right of the Palestinian people to regain their usurped rights.”

Al-Nafti continued, “What we are observing today of the beginning of the formation of a human society looking forward to a more just world and capable of action, in light of the inability of the traditional international community to fully play its role, indicates a new awareness of the values ​​of justice and dignity.