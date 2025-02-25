 Gaza Massacre Continues: Death Toll Reaches 48,348 Amid Ongoing Israeli Attacks

The Gaza Health Ministry reported on Tuesday that two more Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours due to relentless Israeli attacks, bringing the total death toll since October 7, 2023, to 48,348.

The statement also revealed that 111,761 people have been injured in the ongoing aggression.

“There are still victims trapped under the rubble and on the roads, as ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them due to a lack of equipment,” the ministry stated.

Despite a ceasefire agreement, the Israeli occupation forces continue targeting Palestinians through shelling and drone strikes, resulting in more casualties and injuries.