Tweet Campaign In Honor Of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Will Be Launched Tonight

A tweet campaign will be launched tonight at 9:00 PM, on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) in honor of the most loyal, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah under the title ” We Are On the Covenant.”

The organizers have called for widespread participation in the campaign as an expression of loyalty to this great leader, who emerged between the era of guardianship and the era of victories. He has been a symbol of truth and a leader who transcended sects and denominations, uniting people through his principled stances.

The campaign will be launched under the hashtags in Arabic and English:

#إنا_على_العهد

#We_are_on_the_covenant.

Tweet bank link: cutt.ly/kpcovnt