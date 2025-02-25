Protests Erupt in Aden as Deadly Clashes Shake Taiz & Abyan

The occupied city of Aden witnessed massive protests condemning the worsening living conditions. Labor unions, teachers, state employees, and the Retirees Coordination Council organized a large demonstration rejecting the collapse of the local currency, salary delays, and skyrocketing prices.

Protesters raised banners demanding salary improvements, regular payments, and urgent solutions to the economic crisis, holding the occupation authorities responsible for the deteriorating situation and denouncing their disregard for the people’s suffering.

These protests come amid widespread unrest sweeping through Aden, Lahj, Abyan, Al Dhale, Taiz, and Socotra against authorities loyal to the Saudi-Emirati occupation.

Deadly Clashes in Abyan Over a Football Dispute

Meanwhile, violent clashes between armed men from the “Al Marm Al Rabidi” and “Al Shurafa” tribes in the Al Wadea District of Abyan resulted in two deaths and three injuries of varying severity. The conflict reportedly began as a simple dispute between young men over a football match but quickly escalated into an armed confrontation.

Local sources stated that the clashes caused panic among residents, especially women and children, amid fears of renewed violence. The Transitional Militias deployed in the area failed to intervene to contain the situation or ease tensions.

This incident highlights the ongoing security chaos in Abyan and other governorates due to the absence of effective state authorities since the occupation took control of these regions.

Bloodshed in Taiz Following Market Dispute

In Taiz, at least seven people were killed and several others injured during intense clashes between the Islah militia’s security forces and armed men in Ali Saleh Market in the Al-Quba area.

Local sources reported that the violence erupted following a dispute between an elderly man and a qat seller, which escalated into a fight. Security forces intervened, firing into the air, but accidentally shot the elderly man in the foot.

The situation worsened when the elderly man’s sons returned later to the market and attacked the qat seller, killing him and six others in the ensuing violence, leaving the area in a state of heightened security tension.