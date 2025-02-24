Zionist Enemy Forces Continue Their Aggression On Tulkarm, Its Refugee Camps For 29th Consecutive Days

Israeli occupation forces continued their onslaught on Tulkarm city and its refugee camp for the 29th consecutive day, and on Nur Shams camp for the 16th consecutive day, amid military reinforcements, ongoing home raids, and the targeting of infrastructure.

According to Palestinian sources, that Israeli occupation forces had deployed additional military reinforcements to Tulkarm city and its refugee camps, stationing infantry units in the streets and neighborhoods.

They continued raiding homes, searching and destroying their contents, and even targeting vacant homes, which were converted into military outposts.

The occupation forces are maintaining a comprehensive siege on the Tulkarm and Nur Shams refugee camps, preventing both entry and exit, while obstructing the efforts of relief teams attempting to deliver essential supplies, including food, water, medicine and infant formula to residents trapped inside the camps. Daily appeals are being made to ensure the delivery of these crucial necessities.

In Nur Shams camp, the occupation forces continue to spread through several neighborhoods, conducting widespread home raids, destroying their contents and subjecting residents to relentless harassment, interrogation and intimidation.

Furthermore, the occupation forces have increased their presence along Nablus Road, which links the Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps, deploying heavy machinery and bulldozers. The forces are surrounding residential buildings, transforming them into military outposts, disrupting traffic, and subjecting vehicles to searches while interrogating and harassing passengers.

In Tulkarm city, Israeli vehicles obstructed citizens’ movement and targeted vehicles, while raiding businesses in the southern neighborhood. Shop owners were assaulted and detained for several hours before being released.