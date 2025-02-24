Aviation Authority: Handing Over Socotra Airport To External Parties Constitutes a Direct Threat To National Sovereignty

The General Authority of Civil Aviation and Meteorology announced its complete rejection of the attempt to hand over the management of Socotra International Airport to the so-called “Eastern Triangle” Emirati company.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation and Meteorology confirmed that handing over Socotra Airport to an Emirati company is a blatant violation of national sovereignty and a squandering of the rights of Yemenis to manage their resources, noting that Yemeni law prohibits any external interference in the management of Yemeni airports.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation and Meteorology stressed that handing over Socotra Airport to external parties constitutes a direct threat to national sovereignty.

The Authority indicated that the “Eastern Triangle” Company will be granted powers to change the identity of the airport and empty it of its specialized Yemeni staff, and we call for confronting this.