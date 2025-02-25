Hamas: Death of 6 children from cold is result of criminal policy of occupation

The Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” confirmed today, Tuesday, that the death of 6 newborn children in the Gaza Strip, as a result of the severe cold and lack of heating means, and the presence of a number of children in hospitals in critical condition; is a result of the criminal policies of the fascist occupation government, and its prevention of the entry of humanitarian aid and shelter materials for more than two million citizens.

The movement explained, in a statement, that the international community continues its silence on addressing the unprecedented humanitarian disaster witnessed by the Gaza Strip as a result of the criminal Zionist aggression and siege.

Hamas called on the mediators to take immediate action to stop the occupation’s violation of the ceasefire agreement, oblige it to implement the humanitarian protocol associated with it, and ensure the entry of shelter, heating and urgent medical aid supplies to the people of the Gaza Strip, to protect the children there, more than seventeen thousand of whom have died as a result of the brutal war of extermination during the past 15 months.