Palestinian Succumbs To Injury From Israeli Airstrike In Northern WB Camp

A Palestinian Wednesday evening succumbed to the injury he sustained from an Israeli airstrike in the northern occupied West Bank refugee camp of Nur Shams two months ago, according to medical sources.

They said that Abdul-Rahman Khaled Nawas died of the injury he had sustained after being hit by the shrapnel of a missile due to an Israeli military drone airstrike that targeted al-Mansihiya and ash-Shuhada neighborhoods in the camp on the evening of December 24, 2024.

Nawas was being hospitalized at al-Istishari Hospital near Ramallah.