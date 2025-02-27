Death Toll From Zionist Aggression On Gaza Rises To 48,365

During the past 24 hours, hospitals in the Gaza Strip received the bodies of 17 martyrs, who were reported missing during the war.

According to Gaza’s health ministry on Thursday, the remains of these martyrs were recovered from the rubble of destroyed homes.

19 citizens were also injured by Israeli attacks or unexploded ordnance during the past hours.

The new fatalities increased the death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, which started on October 7, 2023, to 48,365 martyrs, the health ministry stated.

The ministry added that the number of the wounded also surged to 111,780 people.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to recover the bodies of more martyrs who are still missing in different areas of the Gaza Strip.