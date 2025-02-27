Two People Killed In Zionist Drone Strike In Southern Lebanon

Two people have been killed and two wounded in an Israeli air raid in southern Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley on Tuesday evening.

“An enemy drone carried out an airstrike on the town of Shaara… near the eastern Lebanon mountain range, killing two people and wounding two others” , the state-run National News Agency reported

The media sources further reported that Israeli forces dropped flares over Alma al-Shaab and Naqoura in western Lebanon, which led to the outbreak of fire.

Earlier in the day, Israeli planes were seen flying at low altitude over the cities of Hermel and Sidon.