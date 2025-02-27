Finance Minister :Salaries Of Educational Administrators Working In The Field Will Be Processed

Minister of Finance Abdul Jabbar Ahmed confirmed that the disbursement of salaries for administrators working in the educational field will be addressed,

He indicated that the ministry is making efforts to address the imbalances and avoid any shortcomings in the future.

He explained that the ministry seeks to develop solutions and treatments according to what is possible and available, noting that the printing of the school book has been fully addressed and will be distributed at the beginning of the next academic year.

With regard to fulfilling the government’s obligations related to solving the problem of small depositors, the Minister of Finance indicated that more than two billion riyals have been disbursed to small depositors and that the ministry is committed to disbursing what is allocated to them according to available resources.