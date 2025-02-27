FM Says Trump’s Decision May Force Suspension of Peace Process

Yemen’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates held a press conference on Wednesday addressing the latest developments at the national, regional, and international levels.

During the conference, Foreign Minister Jamal Amer reaffirmed Yemen’s firm stance on regional and global issues, particularly the Palestinian cause.

Minister Amer stated that Yemen’s support for Gaza is principled and unwavering, emphasizing that this position aligns with Yemen’s longstanding commitment to the Palestinian struggle.

He clarified that Yemen’s leadership has consistently maintained that cessation of operations in the Red Sea should be met with halting the genocide in Gaza.

Regarding the tripartite aggression against Yemen, the minister highlighted its failure, stressing that the primary focus now is the US-imposed economic blockade, which seeks to cut off humanitarian aid to the Yemeni people.

He noted that Yemen had endured a decade-long blockade without leveraging the Red Sea but chose to use it in response to the aggression on Gaza.

On Lebanon, the minister reaffirmed that resistance is a legitimate right for any people under foreign occupation, denouncing Israeli aggression and violations.

He warned of ongoing conspiracies against Yemen, stating that Saudi Arabia serves as an American tool to implement Washington’s agenda in the country.

Minister Amer asserted that the US cannot protect Saudi Arabia, just as it failed to protect Israel, and stressed Yemen’s readiness for any confrontation or escalation.

He also revealed attempts to pressure Yemen into compromising its political stance in exchange for lifting the blockade, noting that the World Food Programme (WFP) has already begun reducing its aid.

He criticized the WFP, accusing it of excessive operational costs and corruption, describing it as an American instrument to subjugate nations. However, he reaffirmed Yemen’s commitment to keeping its procedures open to humanitarian organizations and relief efforts.

Regarding UN pressure to release detainees working for international organizations, Minister Amer stated that Yemen had offered the UN access to documents proving the detainees’ involvement in intelligence activities, but the UN refused to review them.

He assured that Yemeni legal proceedings would continue and that any detainee proven innocent would be released.

The minister reiterated Yemen’s pursuit of a just and lasting peace that safeguards its sovereignty and independence.

However, he cautioned that the Trump administration’s decision to classify Yemen could potentially derail the peace process.

He also criticized the UN envoy, accusing him of bias and acting as a party to the conflict rather than an impartial mediator.

Minister Amer concluded by affirming that if diplomatic efforts fail, the Yemeni leadership will take appropriate measures, emphasizing Yemen’s preparedness for any developments.