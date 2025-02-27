Transport Ministry Condemns UAE occupier’s Attempt To Control Socotra Airport

The Ministry of Transport and Public Works condemned the UAE’s efforts to control Socotra Airport through the Eastern Triangle Company, considering this a violation of Yemeni sovereignty.

It called on the people of the island and all free Yemenis to confront these attempts and criticized the complicity of the Transitional Council in facilitating the UAE’s control over the country’s resources.

The ministry explained that the UAE’s control over the airport aims to serve intelligence agendas that harm Yemen and the region, stressing that the General Authority of Civil Aviation in Sana’a is the only legal body authorized to issue air permits by Yemeni law and the country’s international obligations. It also considered the permits issued by the Aden Authority illegal and did not entail any binding effects, warning of the resulting security and economic risks.

The ministry stressed that the UAE’s persistence in implementing external agendas requires all Yemenis to stand together to confront it, holding the Security Council and the United Nations responsible for Saudi and Emirati interventions and their tampering with Yemen’s security and sovereignty.