Fifth Military Region Celebrates Graduation Of New Batch Of War Paramedics

The Fifth Military Region witnessed the graduation of 47 war paramedics on Thursday in a ceremony marking a significant step in enhancing the region’s medical preparedness.

The newly graduated batch, named “Martyr of Islam and Humanity,” completed rigorous training under the Medical Division of the Reserve Forces.

Officials emphasized the critical role these paramedics will play in providing frontline medical care, particularly in emergency situations arising from ongoing conflict.

Dr. Anis al-Dawli, Deputy Head of the Medical Division, highlighted the program’s focus on preventive health measures, therapeutic care, and field first aid, ensuring a rapid and effective response to injuries.

The training included advanced field techniques, addressing combat-related injuries, and medical evacuation procedures, with practical simulations designed to prepare paramedics for real-world scenarios.

Dr. Hassan al-Wadhri, Deputy Head of the Medical Division, stressed the military’s commitment to medical training, underscoring its equal importance to other military sectors.

Dr. Ezz al-Din Jarallah, Head of the Health Training and Rehabilitation Department, detailed the comprehensive nature of the training, which combined theoretical lessons with intensive practical exercises.

The graduation ceremony, attended by local officials, featured speeches, poetry, and the awarding of certificates to the graduates. This event highlights the ongoing efforts to strengthen medical capabilities within the Fifth Military Region, ensuring timely and effective care for those serving on the front lines.