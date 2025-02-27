Israeli Enemy Sends Military Reinforcements To Tulkarm

The occupation forces continue their aggression on the city of Tulkarm and its camp for the 32nd consecutive day and on Nour Shams camp for the 19th day, amid widespread destruction of infrastructure and property, and civilians suffering.

The occupation forces sent military reinforcements to the city and towards the Tulkarm and Nour Shams camps, and patrolled the streets and alleys and positioned themselves along Nablus Street linking the two camps, while they continue to seize residential buildings on the aforementioned street and turn them into military outposts and deploy snipers inside them.

The occupation forces also deployed infantry squads in the alleys of the Tulkarm and Nour Shams camps and prevented entry or exit from them, amid low-flying drones, and raided homes, including empty ones, and vandalized and destroyed their contents, coinciding with their seizure of other homes and turning them into military barracks.

Eyewitnesses said that the occupation forces raided homes in the schools neighborhood in Nour Shams camp last night, and informed their residents to leave in the morning, after subjecting them to interrogation.

Dozens of people headed to their homes in Nour Shams camp, accompanied by relief teams from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society and Civil Defense, after the occupation gave them three hours to evacuate the contents of their homes, after notifying them of its intention to demolish 11 homes in the coming days, under the pretext of paving a road extending from the camp square towards Al-Manshiya neighborhood.

The Red Crescent Society crews worked to evacuate families who were still in their homes and ensured their safe exit, while it later announced that it had received dozens of distress calls from families stuck in Jabal Al-Nasr neighborhood in Nour Shams camp, and were facing difficulty in reaching them, due to the dangerous situation and the siege of the area by the occupation forces.

The occupation forces caused complete destruction to the infrastructure in Tulkarm and Nour Shams camps, affecting electricity, water, sewage and communications networks, and razed more streets and roads, while completely and partially destroying properties from homes and shops, as a result of demolition, bombing and burning.

The ongoing aggression has also displaced approximately 12,000 citizens from Tulkarm camp and more than 5,000 citizens from Nour Shams camp.

Amidst the continued tight siege on the two camps, appeals continue from citizens who are still in their homes and living in difficult and harsh conditions, to secure their basic needs of food, water, medicine and baby milk, as well as the exit of children to receive their vaccinations outside the camp, at a time when the occupation forces prevent entry into or exit from them, and hinder the work of relief crews while trying to deliver the necessary food supplies to them.

The occupation forces continue to close the gate of the Jabara checkpoint at the southern entrance to Tulkarm city for the 20th consecutive day, isolating the city from the villages and towns of Al-Kafriyat, and the rest of the West Bank governorates.