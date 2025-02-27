Zionist Enemy Continues Its aggression On Jenin City & Its Camp

For the 38th consecutive day, the Zionist enemy army continues its aggression on the city of Jenin and its camp in the northern occupied West Bank, which has resulted to date in 27 martyrs and dozens of injuries, as well as widespread destruction of infrastructure, homes, and public and private property.

Jenin Governor Kamal Abu al-Rub said in statements to the Palestinian News Agency that the ongoing occupation aggression has led to heavy losses amounting to 20 million shekels per day, especially with the continued closure of the Jalameh military checkpoint in front of the Palestinian people from the occupied interior.

He pointed out that the fate of about 6,000 students, including those studying at the Arab American University, is unknown, in light of the occupation’s continued prevention of their access to the university, in addition to preventing workers from going to their places of work.

Abu al-Rub pointed out that the occupation is trying to completely change the features of the camp, as it has carried out digging operations 3 meters deep in the ground, with the aim of building towers around Jenin camp.

He pointed out that since the first day of its aggression, the occupation has deliberately changed the map of the camp by creating new streets in it and expanding other streets, in addition to demolishing entire neighborhoods of it.

Abu al-Rab noted that the occupation’s forcing of the residents of Jenin camp to leave and evacuate it is a prelude to its long-term stay inside the camp.

This morning, the Zionist enemy forces took measurements of the house of the martyr Islam Khamisa in preparation for its demolition.