Six tons of expired food destroyed in Hodeidah

A specialized committee in Hodeidah destroyed six tons of expired food today, as part of the control efforts to protect the consumer and ensure the safety of food products in the markets.

Saleh Mohammed, Director of the Economy, Industry and Investment Office, confirmed the continuation of control, especially with the approach of the month of Ramadan, stressing that there will be no tolerance for violations that affect consumers’ health.

He praised the cooperation of the local authority, security services, the Violations Prosecution, and the control authorities in implementing the destruction process. He also called on traders and suppliers to adhere to the regulations, warning of strict measures against any tampering with the quality of products.

