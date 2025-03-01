Revolution Leader congratulates Yemeni People & Islamic Nation On The Holy Month Of Ramadan

The Revolution Leader, Sayyid Abdulmalik al-Houthi, expressed congratulations to the Yemenis and the Islamic nation on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a speech delivered this evening during an expanded meeting attended by scholars and state leaders to welcome the holy month of Ramadan, the commander offered his best congratulations and blessings to the entire Islamic nation, the Yemenis, those marabouts on the fronts , all those who are in the framework of jihadist tasks and in the position of responsibilities on the advent of the month of Ramadan.

“It has been customary to speak on the last Friday of the month of Sha’ban over the past years to draw attention to the month of Ramadan, and to prepare mentally and psychologically to approach the blessed month with due attention and not be affected by the usual routine,” he said.

The Revolution Leader pointed out that the state of routine makes people not realize the great importance and great opportunity of the blessed month of Ramadan. He pointed out that the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him and his family) used to urge people to take care of Ramadan and take advantage of it as a great opportunity.

“There is a big difference between entering the month of Ramadan in a routine and entering it in a state of mental and psychological readiness, and this Friday is the last day of Sha’aban, so the start of the holy month of Ramadan from tomorrow, Saturday,” he added.

He explained that the Yemeni people are one of the most interested in the month of Ramadan, honoring it , turning to good deeds, and with the positive outlook towards Ramadan from everyone in the Islamic community, there is a gap between the outlook, interest and practical investment that varies from one people to another.

He continued, “There is still a great importance for man to push himself with advice, reminders and good exhortation to take advantage of this opportunity, in light of the corrupt satanic war against this nation with the aim of keeping it from taking advantage of such great opportunities.”

The Leader pointed out that the Ummah in general, in what it is going through at this stage of its history from major challenges and dangers, needs what benefits it and provides it with protection against these dangers. He pointed out that the satanic and corrupting warfare called “soft warfare” aims to mislead the nation intellectually, culturally, and in its vision and orientation.

He emphasized that the Ummah needs to be protected from the very serious consequences resulting from its negligence and neglect of its responsibilities. He explained that the great opportunities in which God multiplies the reward and makes them seasons for answering prayers and helps the Muslim to solve many of life’s issues and avoid divine sanctions.

He pointed out that the month of Ramadan is the season of good deeds, obedience and turning to God with worship, most notably Laylat al-Qadr, which acquires its very great importance in terms of virtue, doubling the reward , answering prayers, and has a very great importance related to the lives of Muslims.

He went on to say, “If we do not accept these opportunities and do not invest in them and benefit from them, they will pass by us and we will lose them.” You have an opportunity in the month of Ramadan to win that God will write you success in the rest of your life , survive His torment and be one of the people of Paradise.

According to Sayyid Al-Houthi, the importance of the blessed month of Ramadan lies in the fact that Allah opens all the gates of paradise for you and offers you His paradise. “Do you want paradise and eternal happiness?” he asked.

He emphasized that the biggest danger to man and the biggest thing that affects himself negatively is sins. He pointed out that people do themselves a disservice when they waste the precious time of Ramadan on trivial things or sins, or waste it in a state of idleness.

He explained that “guarding the tongue is one of the most important things a person needs in the month of Ramadan because many sins come through it, which are dangerous , frustrate the acceptance of deeds, and man needs to close his eyes to what is not permissible to look at, all human senses and wounds are guarded and protected from sins.”

He pointed out that “the gain from fasting is very important , it is a gain for us, but God is rich in us , our deeds, and man is keen by nature to save himself, and the great danger to man is the violation of God’s directives and instructions that protect him, and every instruction from God in his command, prohibition, guidance and light is for what is good for man, and the violation behind it is evil.”

He also emphasized that most regimes are in humiliation before the Jews and Christians and before America and Israel, as a result of violating the directives of God Almigh